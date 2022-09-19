LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after buying an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,784 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,736,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 259.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 652,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,500,000 after purchasing an additional 471,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,354,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA STIP traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $97.97. 13,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,501. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.66. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.00 and a 12 month high of $107.10.

