LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Short Interest Down 17.1% in August

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the August 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of LG Display from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LG Display currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LG Display by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 352,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LG Display by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LG Display by 6.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 361,468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 21,424 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of LG Display by 21.6% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 209,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 37,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in LG Display by 7.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 200,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LG Display Stock Performance

LG Display Company Profile

Shares of LPL stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $5.18. 432,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.58. LG Display has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $10.78.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

