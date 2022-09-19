LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Update

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the August 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 971,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

LexinFintech Stock Performance

LX opened at $1.85 on Monday. LexinFintech has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.16 million, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.30.

Institutional Trading of LexinFintech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in LexinFintech during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in LexinFintech by 73.4% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in LexinFintech in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LexinFintech Company Profile

LX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. CLSA lowered LexinFintech from an “outperform” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, offers online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

