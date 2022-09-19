LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from €158.00 to €92.00. The company traded as low as $65.10 and last traded at $65.10, with a volume of 1755 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.86.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Kempen & Co upgraded shares of LEG Immobilien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LEG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale lowered their target price on LEG Immobilien from €140.00 ($142.86) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on LEG Immobilien from €105.00 ($107.14) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research note on Friday.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.35.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.