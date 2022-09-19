Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Short Interest Up 15.2% in August

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,400 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 313,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Landsea Homes

In other Landsea Homes news, CFO Christopher T. Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 57,019 shares in the company, valued at $336,412.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Landsea Homes news, CEO John Ho acquired 10,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $73,418.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,941 shares in the company, valued at $874,030.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher T. Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 57,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,412.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,298 shares of company stock valued at $198,372. Insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Landsea Homes alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Washington CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 864,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 433,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 58,523 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Landsea Homes by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 408,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Landsea Homes by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 92,700 shares in the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Landsea Homes Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LSEA shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of LSEA stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $226.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.35. Landsea Homes has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

