Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Short Interest Up 15.2% in August

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2022

Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEAGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,400 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the August 15th total of 313,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity at Landsea Homes

In other Landsea Homes news, CFO Christopher T. Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 57,019 shares in the company, valued at $336,412.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Landsea Homes news, CEO John Ho acquired 10,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.94 per share, with a total value of $73,418.26. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,941 shares in the company, valued at $874,030.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher T. Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 57,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,412.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 30,298 shares of company stock valued at $198,372. Insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Washington CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 864,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 16,209 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 433,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 58,523 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Landsea Homes by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 408,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,726,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Landsea Homes by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 92,700 shares in the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LSEA shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Landsea Homes in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Landsea Homes Price Performance

Shares of LSEA stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $226.32 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.35. Landsea Homes has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Landsea Homes Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Florida, Texas, and Metro New York. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landsea Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landsea Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.