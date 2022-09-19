Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) VP Acquires $34,290.00 in Stock

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) VP An Hui acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.43 per share, with a total value of $34,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 16,814 shares in the company, valued at $192,184.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lakeland Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LAKE stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $11.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,857. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.15 and a 1 year high of $22.21. The stock has a market cap of $83.94 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Industries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 3,407.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lakeland Industries by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 648,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,067,000 after buying an additional 164,742 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 175,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 37.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Lakeland Industries

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

