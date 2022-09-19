Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 143,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Lakeland Industries Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:LAKE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,857. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.45 million, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.38.
Insider Activity at Lakeland Industries
In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Industries
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.
Lakeland Industries Company Profile
Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.
