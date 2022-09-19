Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 124,400 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the August 15th total of 143,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Lakeland Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:LAKE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.37. The company had a trading volume of 513 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,857. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42. Lakeland Industries has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $22.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.45 million, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.38.

In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lakeland Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 175,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Lakeland Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Lakeland Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

