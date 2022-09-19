Kwmg LLC Sells 3,305 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Kwmg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,701 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $662,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN opened at $64.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 9.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.94.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

