Kwmg LLC Grows Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

NRG opened at $43.55 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.70 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.36. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. NRG Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 9.87%.

About NRG Energy

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.