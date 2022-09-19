Kwmg LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Kwmg LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.6% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $20,880,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,080,000.

BSV opened at $75.49 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $75.53 and a twelve month high of $82.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.09.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

