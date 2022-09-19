Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €99.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €99.00 ($101.02) price target by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KRN. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) price objective on Krones in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on Krones in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($131.63) target price on Krones in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($112.24) price objective on Krones in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on Krones in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Krones stock traded up €4.40 ($4.49) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €89.55 ($91.38). The stock had a trading volume of 125,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 16.90. Krones has a 12 month low of €67.50 ($68.88) and a 12 month high of €99.60 ($101.63). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €82.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €79.24.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

