Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.80

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.80 and last traded at $27.73, with a volume of 59992 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

ADRNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. HSBC raised shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.86. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $22.85 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.91%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

