Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $29.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $40.00.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on KSS. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.87.

Kohl’s Price Performance

KSS opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. Kohl’s has a 1 year low of $26.07 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In related news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth about $201,401,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,738,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,991,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kohl’s by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,005,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,037,000 after acquiring an additional 734,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

