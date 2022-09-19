Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Short Interest Update

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 657,300 shares, a decline of 16.9% from the August 15th total of 790,700 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 109,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of KNSL stock traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $246.37. 348,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,410. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1-year low of $157.81 and a 1-year high of $285.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $250.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $178.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinsale Capital Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

In other news, Chairman Robert Lippincott III sold 738 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.93, for a total value of $207,326.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,066,912.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total transaction of $1,401,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,146 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,573,892.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,988 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,361 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 142.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,944,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 153,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on KNSL. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

