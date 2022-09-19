Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC)’s share price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.70 and last traded at C$4.61. Approximately 1,340,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,280,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.14.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 24.37.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.5411739 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Insider Activity at Kinross Gold

In other Kinross Gold news, Director Glenn Antony Ives acquired 20,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.35 per share, with a total value of C$87,052.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at C$304,684.80. In other news, Director Glenn Antony Ives bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.35 per share, with a total value of C$87,052.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at C$304,684.80. Also, Senior Officer Michiel Van Akkooi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.34, for a total transaction of C$43,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$180,248.88. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $81,240.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

