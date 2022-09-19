Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the August 15th total of 33,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Kernel Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kernel Group in the first quarter worth about $445,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its position in shares of Kernel Group by 64.4% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 49,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares during the period. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $529,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kernel Group alerts:

Kernel Group Price Performance

NASDAQ KRNL remained flat at $9.93 during trading on Friday. 69 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,056. Kernel Group has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.83.

Kernel Group Company Profile

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kernel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kernel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.