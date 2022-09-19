Kemacoin Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (KEMA)

Kemacoin (KEMA) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. In the last week, Kemacoin has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Kemacoin has a market cap of $5,491.25 and $1.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kemacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Midas (MIDAS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00160825 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Havy (HAVY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000147 BTC.
- StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000049 BTC.
- Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- Civitas (CIV) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- SovranoCoin (SVR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Kemacoin Coin Profile
KEMA is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io.
Kemacoin Coin Trading
