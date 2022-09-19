Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.56.

KELTF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, July 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KELTF opened at $4.70 on Monday. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $6.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

