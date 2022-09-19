Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Update

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 598,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Insider Transactions at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, major shareholder Life Insurance Co Principal bought 120,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 646,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,174,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 181,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 840,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 121,950 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of KYN stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.30. The stock had a trading volume of 410,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,703. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $9.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

