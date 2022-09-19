JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €14.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($14.29) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($17.86) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($19.39) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays set a €16.80 ($17.14) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.90 ($14.18) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of GYC stock opened at €10.66 ($10.88) on Friday. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($16.95) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($20.55). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €15.34.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

