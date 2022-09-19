Jordan Park Group LLC Has $49.99 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Jordan Park Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 86.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,091,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,837,541 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $49,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 18,366,939 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,378,000 after acquiring an additional 17,187,737 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 16,813,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729,430 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,288 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,034,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT remained flat at $23.21 during trading on Monday. 14,461,552 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13.

