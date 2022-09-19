Jordan Park Group LLC Buys 49,340 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 0.3% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 264,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,274 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 65,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,426,000. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 275,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock remained flat at $31.75 during trading on Monday. 175,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,955,969. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.80. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $31.45 and a one year high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

