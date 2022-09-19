Jordan Park Group LLC Acquires 15,794 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,794 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $12,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.67. 60,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,728. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $199.56 and a 12-month high of $267.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.79.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

