John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,571,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,784,230. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

