John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises about 1.6% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 101,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 33,977 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.38. The stock had a trading volume of 144,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,545,116. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.37. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $58.16 and a one year high of $69.82.

