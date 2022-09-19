JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Buys $177,644.00 in Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 17,800 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $177,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 48,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,032. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 11,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $136,840.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 12,500 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.46 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 2,200 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.33 per share, with a total value of $29,326.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 17,400 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $264,480.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 29,763 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.33 per share, for a total transaction of $426,503.79.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 121,815 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,683,483.30.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $657,500.00.

Shares of JELD traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.14. 859,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,008,093. The company has a market capitalization of $854.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $28.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.09.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JELD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 3.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

