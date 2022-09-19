Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €145.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($141.84) target price on Airbus in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($178.57) price target on Airbus in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($158.16) price objective on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Airbus Stock Performance

AIR opened at €91.74 ($93.61) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €102.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €103.04. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($69.67) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($102.01).

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

