JCDecaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from €22.00 to €18.00. The company traded as low as $13.41 and last traded at $13.41, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of JCDecaux to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of JCDecaux from €16.60 ($16.94) to €13.80 ($14.08) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of JCDecaux from €16.00 ($16.33) to €15.75 ($16.07) in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JCDecaux from €24.00 ($24.49) to €16.90 ($17.24) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of JCDecaux from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JCDecaux has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.27.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDecaux Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.