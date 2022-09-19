Jay Flynn Sells 1,954 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Stock

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) EVP Jay Flynn sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $85,292.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,335.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of WLY traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $44.30. 1,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 0.84. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $58.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.00.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

WLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

