JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCNE. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new stake in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $489,000.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

HCNE stock opened at $9.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.75. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

