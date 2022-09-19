Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,130,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 7,300,000 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Jackson Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Jackson Financial Price Performance

Jackson Financial stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.03. 884,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,178,237. Jackson Financial has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $47.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.51.

Jackson Financial Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.47%.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $121,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,635,443 shares in the company, valued at $206,156,961. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth about $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 41.9% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Articles

