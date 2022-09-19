iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 10,313.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,664 shares during the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares US Technology ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.97. 7,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,036. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.59 and its 200-day moving average is $89.07.

iShares US Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

