iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Sold by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.19% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 154.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IYK stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,567. The business has a fifty day moving average of $198.86 and a 200-day moving average of $199.67. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $178.49 and a twelve month high of $215.41.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

