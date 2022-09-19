iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.66. The stock had a trading volume of 32,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,431. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.06.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

