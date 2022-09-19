iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. cut its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.3% of Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SUB. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,339,000.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SUB stock opened at $103.78 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.42. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $107.83.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

