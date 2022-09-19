iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Shares Purchased by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 30,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MEAR opened at $49.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.77 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $50.17.

