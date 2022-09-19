iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.7% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $118.83. The company had a trading volume of 14,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,757. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $112.29 and a 1 year high of $133.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.69.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.