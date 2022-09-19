iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Acquired by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% in the first quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.59. 22,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,438. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $74.75 and a 1 year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

