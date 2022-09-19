iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Parkside Advisors LLC

Parkside Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.7% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.17. The stock had a trading volume of 37,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,427. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $171.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.65.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

