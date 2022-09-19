iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.7% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 9,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.75. 45,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,389,847. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.00. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.97 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

