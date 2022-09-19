iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,974 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.49. The company had a trading volume of 56,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,731,956. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $117.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.36.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.