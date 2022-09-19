iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Stock Holdings Lifted by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,952 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 4.3% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MBA Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $6,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,806,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,799,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,156,000 after buying an additional 944,026 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,674,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,835,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,512,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $29.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,502. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $40.48.

