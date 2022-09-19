iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Up 38.7% in August

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,300 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the August 15th total of 140,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IFGL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,133. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $20.85 and a one year high of $29.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Rating) by 103.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

