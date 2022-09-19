iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of IBTI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.27. The company had a trading volume of 20,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,464. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $25.69.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.035 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF ( NASDAQ:IBTI Get Rating ) by 680.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,689 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 8.98% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

