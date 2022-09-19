iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
Shares of IBTI traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.27. The company had a trading volume of 20,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,464. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $25.69.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.035 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI)
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.