iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.77. 177,784 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,955,969. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.80. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $39.36.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.