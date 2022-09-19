iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Stock Position Reduced by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Dentgroup LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,025.6% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 59.4% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $474,000.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

IXN stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,804. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.81.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.