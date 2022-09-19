iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Dentgroup LLC

Dentgroup LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $98.77. 39,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,546,237. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average is $103.14. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.61 and a 1 year high of $116.25.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

