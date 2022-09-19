iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Country Trust Bank’s 7th Largest Position

Country Trust Bank lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,678 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Country Trust Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Country Trust Bank owned 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $72,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 19,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,546,237. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.61 and a 12 month high of $116.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.14.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

