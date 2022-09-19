iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Elk River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,019,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,971,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,028,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV stock opened at $386.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $405.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

