iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by Holland Advisory Services Inc.

Holland Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 10.5% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $389.68. 72,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,669,234. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $412.61.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

